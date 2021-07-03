21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,024,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 250,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,827,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

