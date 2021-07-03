20,420 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.