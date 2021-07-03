20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

