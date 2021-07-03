17,148 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.90 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.