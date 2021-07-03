1,625 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Fluor stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.