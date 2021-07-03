1,500 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 776.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

