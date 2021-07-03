1,445 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 95.4% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VIACA stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

