12,570 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $62,067,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 839,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

