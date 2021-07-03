-$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($2.24). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

ALBO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 167,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,749. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

