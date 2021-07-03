$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 1,305,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

