$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT opened at $26.95 on Friday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

