$1.04 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.09. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

