$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.84. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

ALSN stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

