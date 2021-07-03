-$0.81 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 245,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,916. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $758.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

