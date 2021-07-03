$0.67 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,333.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

