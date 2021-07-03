$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 226,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,467. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

