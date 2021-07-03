$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

