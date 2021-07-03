$0.37 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 225,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 260,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

