-$0.31 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

AVDL stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

