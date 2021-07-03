$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth $296,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 231,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,036. The stock has a market cap of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

