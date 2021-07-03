$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. CNH Industrial posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after buying an additional 1,912,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

