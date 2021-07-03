$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.