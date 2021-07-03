$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 116,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.