-$0.07 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of RAD opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

