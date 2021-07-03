-$0.06 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 711,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $627.08 million, a PE ratio of -262.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.