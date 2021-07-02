Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.56. 26,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,192,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,401 shares of company stock worth $1,168,180. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

