ZTE Co. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

ZTCOY opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

