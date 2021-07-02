ZTE Co. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
ZTCOY opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
