Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $255.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

