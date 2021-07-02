ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Hits $925,938.89

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $925,938.89 and approximately $51,796.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

