ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 48,599 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.77. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1,284.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

