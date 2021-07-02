Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $386.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.79. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.27, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,894 shares of company stock worth $80,580,465 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

