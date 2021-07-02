Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.