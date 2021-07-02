Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to “Buy”

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.