Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AMNB opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

