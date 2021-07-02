Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

