Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $482.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, lighting, pumps, filters and pool remodelling. Meanwhile, Pool Corp is committed toward returning more value to shareholders. The company continues to anticipates robust earnings growth in 2021. For the year 2021 it expects earnings per share in the range of $11.85-$12.60. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with rise in labor and delivery costs, increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Pool stock opened at $462.05 on Thursday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $268.50 and a fifty-two week high of $470.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

