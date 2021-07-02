Zacks Investment Research Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 495,643 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after buying an additional 172,034 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

