Zacks Investment Research Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $57.56 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

