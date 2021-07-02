Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Strong Sell

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

USX stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $428.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 726,580 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.