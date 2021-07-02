Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to Hold

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

STXB stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

