Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Sell

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

ROG stock opened at $201.19 on Wednesday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.