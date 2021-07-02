Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Repay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

