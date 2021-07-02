Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Hold

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

