Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of AX stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

