Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.32 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $914.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.90 million to $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

