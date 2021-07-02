Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 922.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

