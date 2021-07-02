Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

