Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.