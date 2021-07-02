Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $120,108,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 54,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,375. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.16.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

