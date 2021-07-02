Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.28). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,624. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

